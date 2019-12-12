Call for Applications: CESD Spring Internship Program in Azerbaijan Posted by Administrator on Thursday, December 12, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Call for Applications: CESD Spring Internship Program in Azerbaijan

The Center for Economic & Social Development (CESD) is pleased to announce the CESD Spring Internship Program. An Internship opportunity for the months of February- April 2020. The offer is valid for local and international applicants. The internship opportunity will last up to 3 months period with possibility of extension.

Requirements:

– Students from International or Azerbaijan based educational institutions

– Background in Macroeconomics, International Economy, Economic Policy or other related discipline.

– Advanced English language skills (any additional language will be an advantage)

– Organized, with an ability to prioritize time-sensitive assignments

– Familiar with the economy in Azerbaijan and the region

– Flexibility to be part of CESD team during the program

You Will Learn/Obtain:

 Become ‘work ready’ for research and think tank job

 Working with well-known international experts

 Skills on research and relevant skills at the first days of the program

 Improvement of your research skills under the supervision of international and local experts

 Improvement of your English language skills in a working in academic environment

 Actively participating in research projects

 Representation of the CESD in local and international events

 Publication of your works in Leading Journals, Media and the CESD Press

 Upgrade of your CV

How to Apply:

Please, send your (1) Resume and (2) Statement of purpose (and/or any example of a written work in English language) to Narmina Gasimova ( narminagasimova@cesd.az ). The subject line for the emails should be “Internship at CESD”.

We encourage the previous applicants to re-apply for this opportunity.

Due to the overwhelming number of applications, only short-listed candidates will be contacted back. If you have not received an email from us within two weeks after the deadline, please, consider resubmitting your application for the next opportunities by CESD.

APPLICATION DEADLINE: January 22, 2020

***

The Center for Economic & Social Development (CESD) is a leading independent economic think-tank in Azerbaijan. The center has set up to promote a research and analysis into domestic economic and social issues for the purpose of positively influencing the public policy decision-making processes.

CESD is the top think-tank in Caucasus and Central Asia and one of the top domestic economic think tanks in the world according to University of Pennsylvania (USA).

We would like to have the best minds in our team and grant them with opportunities for self-development and contribute to the CESD activities.

More information is at www.cesd.az