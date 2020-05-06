World Economy in the Post-Coronavirus Period Posted by Administrator on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 · Leave a Comment

World Economy in the Post-Coronavirus Period

While the world is preoccupied with Covid-19, thoughts are beginning to shift to the economy. When will recovery occur? Which economic sectors will bounce back quickly and which will struggle? Will business practices be forever changed?

To help answer these and other questions, the U.S. Embassy is proud to invite you to a virtual panel discussion with two of Azerbaijan’s preeminent economic thinkers – Vugar Bayramov, Member of Parliament and founder of the Center for Economic and Social Development; and ADA University Professor of Economics Sarvar Gurbanov. Please join us as these two U.S. exchange alumni share their thoughts on how the world economy will look in the post-coronavirus period. The live platform will be organized at 17.00 on May 06, 2020 through the USA Embassy Baku facebook page.