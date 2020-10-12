Call for Applications: CESD Fall Internship Program in Azerbaijan Posted by Administrator on Monday, October 12, 2020 · Leave a Comment

The Center for Economic & Social Development (CESD) is pleased to announce the CESD Fall Internship Program. An Internship opportunity for the months of November 2020-January 2021. The offer is valid for local and international applicants. The internship opportunity will last up to 3 months period with possibility of extension.

Download Full Internship Announcement Here