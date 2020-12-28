2021 State Budget of Azerbaijan: Independent View Posted by Administrator on Monday, December 28, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Restoring its territorial integrity, the Republic of Azerbaijan has entered a new era. The state authorities have to carry out restructure and infrastructure building tasks in the liberated territories to provide energy, utilities, transport infrastructure, and create conditions for life and business of citizens returning to their native lands. Therefore, one of the main features of the state budget for 2021 is the creation of financial security to implement the aforementioned honorable and responsible tasks. Along with their implementation, the budget for 2021 envisages the creation of financial guarantees for further improvement of the people’s welfare, sustainable economic development, and implementation of state programs.

Download Full Publication Here