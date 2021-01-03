FINANCIAL STATE OF MEDIA ORGANIZATIONS: A CASE OF GEORGIA Posted by Administrator on Sunday, January 3, 2021 · Leave a Comment

Media has a vital role in the process of democratization of the country. Transparency International Georgia assesses the 2016-2020 period media situation in Georgia. TV media is the major source of information in Georgia, second position is held by the Internet, other media (including newspapers) influences are insignificant. The most popular TV stations include Imedi, Mtavari Arkhi, Rustavi-2, TV Pirveli, the Public Broadcaster, Palitranews, Formula and the Ajaria Public Broadcaster.

