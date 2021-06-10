Independent Assessment of the Implementation of the 2020 State Budget of Azerbaijan Posted by Administrator on Thursday, June 10, 2021 · Leave a Comment

This independent evaluation aims to investigate the implementation of the 2020 State Budget of Azerbaijan. The pandemic, which has lasted since 2020, has brought significant changes in the world. The changes in terms of both quality and quantity were reflected in the economic

environment and individual’s livelihood. Because of the requirement for long-term quarantine conditions to battle the pandemic, both developed and developing countries have experienced economic downturns.

Download Full Paper Here